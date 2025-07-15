Delhi-bound Namo Bharat Gates Temporarily Shut Amid Kanwar Yatra Measures
The Namo Bharat rail corridor's Delhi-bound gates will be closed between Meerut South and Ghaziabad stations due to "administrative reasons." This comes amid restrictions in Uttar Pradesh, including school closures in Meerut due to the kanwar yatra. All gates on the Meerut-bound side will remain open.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced that entry and exit gates on the Delhi-bound side of the Namo Bharat train corridor will remain closed between Meerut South and Ghaziabad stations.
Announced on Tuesday, the temporary closure is for "administrative reasons" according to an official order.
This closure aligns with several restrictions in Uttar Pradesh, like the part-closure of schools in Meerut due to the kanwar yatra. However, the Meerut-bound gates will stay open.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ADB’s Peace Train: Settling the Delhi–Meerut Transit Row with Relocation & Repair
Goods Train Derailment Near Cuttack: Swift Relief Action Ensures Main Line Safety
Empowering the Future: The Wealth Company's Innovative Training for Mutual Fund Distributors
Royal Train a Relic of the Past: King Charles Signals the End
End of an Era: The Final Journey of the Royal Train