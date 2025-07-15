Left Menu

Delhi-bound Namo Bharat Gates Temporarily Shut Amid Kanwar Yatra Measures

The Namo Bharat rail corridor's Delhi-bound gates will be closed between Meerut South and Ghaziabad stations due to "administrative reasons." This comes amid restrictions in Uttar Pradesh, including school closures in Meerut due to the kanwar yatra. All gates on the Meerut-bound side will remain open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:48 IST
Delhi-bound Namo Bharat Gates Temporarily Shut Amid Kanwar Yatra Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced that entry and exit gates on the Delhi-bound side of the Namo Bharat train corridor will remain closed between Meerut South and Ghaziabad stations.

Announced on Tuesday, the temporary closure is for "administrative reasons" according to an official order.

This closure aligns with several restrictions in Uttar Pradesh, like the part-closure of schools in Meerut due to the kanwar yatra. However, the Meerut-bound gates will stay open.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025