Delhi-bound Namo Bharat Gates Temporarily Shut Amid Kanwar Yatra Measures

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced that entry and exit gates on the Delhi-bound side of the Namo Bharat train corridor will remain closed between Meerut South and Ghaziabad stations.

Announced on Tuesday, the temporary closure is for "administrative reasons" according to an official order.

This closure aligns with several restrictions in Uttar Pradesh, like the part-closure of schools in Meerut due to the kanwar yatra. However, the Meerut-bound gates will stay open.