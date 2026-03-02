India-Canada Relations Strained Amid Nijjar Assassination Allegations

India has firmly denied any involvement in transnational violence or organized crime within Canada, following media allegations connecting its officials to the assassination of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The accusations, originating from Canadian sources, claim that Indian consular staff aided the killing, straining diplomatic relations between the two countries. India dismissed these allegations as politically motivated and lacking credible evidence.

This controversy comes as India and Canada engage in talks aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade and security, even as both nations strive to repair their diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)