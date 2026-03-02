Left Menu

India-Canada Relations Strained Amid Nijjar Assassination Allegations

India strongly denies involvement in transnational violence or organized crime in Canada following allegations linking its officials to the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The accusations come amid strained India-Canada relations, which both nations are attempting to mend through diplomatic engagements and bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:09 IST
India-Canada Relations Strained Amid Nijjar Assassination Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has firmly denied any involvement in transnational violence or organized crime within Canada, following media allegations connecting its officials to the assassination of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The accusations, originating from Canadian sources, claim that Indian consular staff aided the killing, straining diplomatic relations between the two countries. India dismissed these allegations as politically motivated and lacking credible evidence.

This controversy comes as India and Canada engage in talks aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade and security, even as both nations strive to repair their diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth Protests and Democracy: An Unyielding Battle

Youth Protests and Democracy: An Unyielding Battle

 India
2
Madhya Pradesh's Holi Gift: DA Increase for State Employees

Madhya Pradesh's Holi Gift: DA Increase for State Employees

 India
3
Supreme Court Sidesteps Expanding Gun Rights for Nonviolent Felons

Supreme Court Sidesteps Expanding Gun Rights for Nonviolent Felons

 Global
4
West Bengal Expands Cashless Medical Scheme for Pensioners Beyond Rs 2 Lakh Limit

West Bengal Expands Cashless Medical Scheme for Pensioners Beyond Rs 2 Lakh ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026