Tragedy Strikes Dnipropetrovsk: Commuter Train Hit by Russian Drone

In Dnipropetrovsk, a Russian drone attack on a commuter train resulted in one fatality and wounded seven, including two children. The incident was reported by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba via Telegram.

  • Ukraine

A Russian drone targeted a commuter train on Monday in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, leading to tragic consequences. The assault resulted in the death of one individual and injuries to seven others, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported on messaging app Telegram.

According to regional officials, the casualties included two children among the wounded, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the attack. The incident has intensified tensions in the already fraught region.

Local authorities are currently assessing the damage and providing medical assistance to the victims. The international community has condemned the attack, demanding accountability and increased efforts toward peace.

