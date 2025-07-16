Festive Boon: India to Witness Seasonal Job Surge by 2025
India's festive season in 2025 is projected to create over 2.16 lakh seasonal jobs with a 15-20% increase in gig and temporary employment. Key sectors like retail, e-commerce, and logistics are driving growth. Metro and Tier II cities are seeing heightened demand with notable increases in women's participation and regional job opportunities.
- Country:
- India
India is set to experience a significant boost in seasonal job opportunities during the festive period of 2025, with expectations of over 2.16 lakh new positions driven by sectors such as retail, e-commerce, and logistics. Reports indicate a 15-20% rise in gig and temporary employment, fueled by improved consumer sentiment and seasonal promotions.
The rise in demand is notably prominent in metro areas like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, among others, and Tier II cities, where demand has surged by 42%. The employment surge encompasses emerging hubs including Kanpur and Kochi, marking a broad geographical spread ahead of festivals like Diwali and the wedding season.
Compensation levels in metro and emerging cities are likely to increase significantly. A notable uptick has been observed in women's participation in the seasonal job market, with entities like BFSI ramping up recruitment. E-commerce and retail sectors predominantly lead in job creation, making seasonal hiring an integral strategic layer rather than a temporary fix.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
XECH Unveils Immersive Retail Experience in Ahmedabad
BFSI Sector: A Gateway to India's Digital Financial Revolution
BFSI Sector Sees 37% Growth in Mutual Funds
Hong Kong Retail Struggles Amid Shifting Consumer Habits and Economic Challenges
Reliance Retail's Strategic Shift: New Entity for Consumer Goods