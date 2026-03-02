Luxury Retail Faces Stiff Challenges Amid Middle East Conflict

Luxury retail in the Middle East is facing significant disruptions as an escalating conflict has forced many stores to close or operate with minimal staff. The U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran intensified, prompting retaliatory strikes from Tehran, severely impacting business operations.

Chalhoub Group, operating 900 stores, has closed its outlets in Bahrain, while others in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan remain open with voluntary staff attendance. Kering has also temporarily shut down its stores in several Gulf countries and suspended travel to the region.

Luxury brands saw shares fall as the conflict disrupted tourism and retail spending. The Middle East, once a top performer in luxury sales, now faces uncertain prospects as travel bans and missile strikes deter tourists, risking billions in revenue losses.

