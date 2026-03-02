Left Menu

Luxury Retail Faces Stiff Challenges Amid Middle East Conflict

The Middle East conflict has forced many retail stores in the region to close or operate with minimal staff, severely affecting the luxury goods market. Companies like Chalhoub Group and Kering have shut stores temporarily, while suspended travel and missile strikes threaten to deter tourism and retail sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:35 IST
Luxury Retail Faces Stiff Challenges Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Luxury retail in the Middle East is facing significant disruptions as an escalating conflict has forced many stores to close or operate with minimal staff. The U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran intensified, prompting retaliatory strikes from Tehran, severely impacting business operations.

Chalhoub Group, operating 900 stores, has closed its outlets in Bahrain, while others in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan remain open with voluntary staff attendance. Kering has also temporarily shut down its stores in several Gulf countries and suspended travel to the region.

Luxury brands saw shares fall as the conflict disrupted tourism and retail spending. The Middle East, once a top performer in luxury sales, now faces uncertain prospects as travel bans and missile strikes deter tourists, risking billions in revenue losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Uncertainty Looms Over Mideast Stability

US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Uncertainty Looms Over Mideast Stability

 United States
2
U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

 Global
3
Escalation in the Middle East: The Tipping Point

Escalation in the Middle East: The Tipping Point

 United Arab Emirates
4
Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026