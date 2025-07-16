UK Lifts Ban on Pakistani Airlines Amid PIA's Privatization Push

In a significant move, Britain has ended a five-year ban on Pakistani airlines, allowing them to apply for resumption of UK flights. This decision aligns with Pakistan's broader agenda to privatize its national airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), amidst strategic aviation reforms.

The ban, initially imposed in 2020 after a crash involving a PIA plane that killed 97 people, stemmed from scrutiny over pilot licenses in Pakistan. The British High Commission acknowledged safer practices adopted by Pakistani authorities as pivotal in lifting the ban. This comes shortly after similar actions by the European Union.

PIA, a key player for long-haul routes to Britain and Europe, eyes the UK resumption as lucrative, estimating past losses around 40 billion rupees due to suspended operations. The airline is expediting plans to restore flights, beginning with the Islamabad-Manchester route. Additionally, Pakistan is advancing PIA's privatization, with Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif highlighting potential routes to enhance the airline's value.

