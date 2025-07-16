Left Menu

UK Lifts Ban on Pakistani Airlines Amid PIA's Privatization Push

After a five-year hiatus, Britain has lifted its ban on Pakistani airlines, enabling them to resume UK flights. This move comes amid efforts to privatize Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which had been banned due to a pilot license scandal following a plane crash. Updates improve PIA's prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:44 IST
UK Lifts Ban on Pakistani Airlines Amid PIA's Privatization Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Britain has ended a five-year ban on Pakistani airlines, allowing them to apply for resumption of UK flights. This decision aligns with Pakistan's broader agenda to privatize its national airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), amidst strategic aviation reforms.

The ban, initially imposed in 2020 after a crash involving a PIA plane that killed 97 people, stemmed from scrutiny over pilot licenses in Pakistan. The British High Commission acknowledged safer practices adopted by Pakistani authorities as pivotal in lifting the ban. This comes shortly after similar actions by the European Union.

PIA, a key player for long-haul routes to Britain and Europe, eyes the UK resumption as lucrative, estimating past losses around 40 billion rupees due to suspended operations. The airline is expediting plans to restore flights, beginning with the Islamabad-Manchester route. Additionally, Pakistan is advancing PIA's privatization, with Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif highlighting potential routes to enhance the airline's value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025