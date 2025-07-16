Left Menu

Bridging Styles: India-Japan Apparel Collaboration

Indian and Japanese firms are seeking to enhance collaboration in the textiles sector, with Japan expressing interest in investing in India. Meetings between companies from both countries have taken place, and the India Tex Trend Fair in Tokyo highlights India's potential as a reliable sourcing destination.

Opportunities are burgeoning between Indian and Japanese firms in the textiles industry, as companies from Japan express their keen interest to invest in Indian markets, according to the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC).

Chairman Sudhir Sekhri reported numerous meetings between Indian and Japanese companies in the apparel sector, aiming to explore business avenues. The India Tex Trend Fair in Tokyo serves as a platform for domestic firms to capitalize on this interest.

Inaugurated by Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, the fair emphasizes India's potential to expand its garment exports to Japan. With trade support like duty-free policies, India eyes a more significant share of Japan's USD 35 billion apparel market, aligning with Japanese quality standards.

