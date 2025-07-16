Left Menu

India Seeks Economic Expansion in South America with Comprehensive Trade Agreements

India is negotiating comprehensive free trade agreements with Chile and Peru, with talks scheduled for August. The move aims to expand existing economic ties, covering a wide range of sectors, including digital services and critical minerals. India's trade with both countries has shown varied growth patterns, highlighting potential for improved relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:35 IST
India Seeks Economic Expansion in South America with Comprehensive Trade Agreements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to strengthen its economic ties with South America as it prepares to engage in comprehensive free trade agreement negotiations with Chile and Peru this August. According to officials, this development comes as a strategic move to broaden the scope of existing preferential trade agreements (PTAs) into more encompassing economic partnerships.

While the India-Chile negotiations mark the second formal round of talks, discussions with Peru have progressed to the eighth round. Initially commencing in May, the talks aim to build on the PTA established in 2006, which was expanded in 2016. The envisioned Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aims to include sectors like digital services and MSMEs.

India's trade dynamics with Chile and Peru reveal contrasting trends. In the 2024-25 period, India's exports to Chile dropped slightly, while imports surged significantly, driven by mineral demands. Conversely, trade with Peru recorded a substantial increase in both exports and imports, underscoring opportunities for economic collaboration in diverse industries.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025