Markets Show Resilience Amid Inflation Data and Tariff Pressures

Investors observed modest gains in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, influenced by new inflation data and the impacts of tariffs, alongside notable earnings reports. The U.S. Producer Price Index revealed unexpected steadiness, impacting expectations for Federal Reserve rate changes.

Key tech companies suffered after ASML's forecast revision due to tariff uncertainties. Semiconductor giants like Applied Materials and Lam Research saw declines, signaling market apprehension. Concurrently, financial sector giants Goldman Sachs and Bank of America reported impressive earnings due to market volatility-driven revenue boosts.

Trade tensions remained prominent as new tariffs on Indonesian goods were announced. Investor resilience was noted, with the Nasdaq reaching record highs, driven by Nvidia's strategic moves. Meanwhile, Global Payments surged on news of strategic investments by Elliott Management.

