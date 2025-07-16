Markets Show Resilience Amid Inflation Data and Tariff Pressures
The S&P 500 and Dow saw modest gains as investors weighed new inflation data amidst tariff-induced pressures and a series of earnings reports. Despite unexpected steadiness in U.S. producer prices, sentiment was tempered by potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Key tech stocks dipped, while financial sector earnings boosted some gains.
Investors observed modest gains in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, influenced by new inflation data and the impacts of tariffs, alongside notable earnings reports. The U.S. Producer Price Index revealed unexpected steadiness, impacting expectations for Federal Reserve rate changes.
Key tech companies suffered after ASML's forecast revision due to tariff uncertainties. Semiconductor giants like Applied Materials and Lam Research saw declines, signaling market apprehension. Concurrently, financial sector giants Goldman Sachs and Bank of America reported impressive earnings due to market volatility-driven revenue boosts.
Trade tensions remained prominent as new tariffs on Indonesian goods were announced. Investor resilience was noted, with the Nasdaq reaching record highs, driven by Nvidia's strategic moves. Meanwhile, Global Payments surged on news of strategic investments by Elliott Management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Factory Outlook: Navigating Uncertainty Amid U.S. Tariffs
Intense India-US Trade Talks: Concessions and Tariffs on the Table
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks waver, dollar sags under weight of Trump tariffs, Fed uncertainty
U.S.-India Trade Talks: Tariffs and Tensions on the Table
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks inch up, dollar struggles under weight of Trump tariffs, Fed uncertainty