Hindustan Zinc Secures Potash Block in Rajasthan for Strategic Mineral Expansion

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd has successfully secured a potash block in Rajasthan, marking a significant step in India's effort to lessen its dependence on potash imports. The block acquisition was made via a government e-auction under Tranche V, as confirmed by a letter of intent from the Ministry of Mines.

The potash block, located in Hanumangarh district, covers over 1,800 hectares. Currently, India's potash imports come from countries such as Russia, Canada, Belarus, and Israel. Potash is vital for the production of NPK fertilizers, crucial for India's agricultural sector.

This acquisition aligns with Hindustan Zinc's strategy to expand into critical minerals. Earlier, the company also received a nod for a Rare Earth Elements block in Uttar Pradesh. Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra emphasizes the move's alignment with national mineral security goals, reinforcing the company's status as a leading integrated zinc and silver producer.