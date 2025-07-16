Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc Secures Potash Block in Rajasthan for Strategic Mineral Expansion

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta group firm, has acquired a potash block in Rajasthan, India, through a government e-auction. The move aims to reduce India's potash import reliance. The block in Hanumangarh spans over 1,800 hectares, supporting India's mineral security and Hindustan Zinc's growth in critical minerals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:05 IST
Hindustan Zinc Secures Potash Block in Rajasthan for Strategic Mineral Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd has successfully secured a potash block in Rajasthan, marking a significant step in India's effort to lessen its dependence on potash imports. The block acquisition was made via a government e-auction under Tranche V, as confirmed by a letter of intent from the Ministry of Mines.

The potash block, located in Hanumangarh district, covers over 1,800 hectares. Currently, India's potash imports come from countries such as Russia, Canada, Belarus, and Israel. Potash is vital for the production of NPK fertilizers, crucial for India's agricultural sector.

This acquisition aligns with Hindustan Zinc's strategy to expand into critical minerals. Earlier, the company also received a nod for a Rare Earth Elements block in Uttar Pradesh. Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra emphasizes the move's alignment with national mineral security goals, reinforcing the company's status as a leading integrated zinc and silver producer.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025