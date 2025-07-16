Goldman Sachs Shatters Targets Amid Market Turmoil, Record Equities Revenue Highlights Strong Q2 Performance

Goldman Sachs recorded a robust second-quarter profit that exceeded Wall Street forecasts, fueled by unprecedented revenue in its equities division amid volatile markets. An uptick in dealmaking also bolstered investment banking earnings, capturing a trend of thriving trading desks across Wall Street rebalancing portfolios to mitigate tariff risks. Equities revenue soared by 36% to $4.3 billion, outpacing analyst predictions of $3.6 billion, based on LSEG estimates.

The bank's fixed income, currencies, and commodities division achieved $3.47 billion, marking a 9% increase from the previous year. Financing revenue within equities and FICC reached record highs, as companies cautiously navigated tariff risks while pent-up dealmaking demand spurred acquisitions. Despite recent trade policy uncertainties renewing concerns about sustaining momentum, CEO David Solomon expressed optimism, citing improved CEO confidence and increased transaction willingness.

Goldman maintained its position as the leading adviser by deal value globally in the second quarter, advising significant transactions like Holcim's Amrize spinoff and Salesforce's Informatica acquisition. While debt underwriting revenue slightly declined and equities underwriting remained steady, the bank's advisory fees saw significant growth, powered by expansion in regions such as the Americas and EMEA. Despite a modest dip in asset and wealth management revenue, Goldman reported a 22% profit increase to $3.7 billion, surpassing analysts' estimates and cementing its standing among the S&P 500's top financial performers.

(With inputs from agencies.)