Stranded Odisha Helicopter Embarks Road Journey to Mumbai

A helicopter used by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi began a road journey to Mumbai for repairs after being stranded in Kendrapara district due to technical issues from lightning strikes. Engineers dismantled its blades for transport, covering 800 kilometers over ten days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A helicopter belonging to the Odisha Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, is en route to Mumbai for repairs after lying idle for over a month in Kendrapara district, officials reported on Wednesday.

The chopper, grounded due to lightning-induced technical faults, required disassembly before being loaded onto a trailer for its 800-kilometer road journey. Engineers confirmed that repairs couldn't be conducted on-site at the Kendrapara college playground where it was stranded.

The Airbus-manufactured helicopter is being transported with utmost care and safety, said Kartik Chandra Dutta of Heligo Charters, an Indian service provider that operates Airbus helicopters. The journey to Mumbai is anticipated to last ten days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

