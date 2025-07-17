Towards Swarna Andhra Pradesh: A Vision for 2047 Unveiled
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the 'Towards Swarna Andhra Pradesh@2047' blueprint for the state's development. The plan aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a leading Indian state by 2047, achieving significant economic milestones, improving infrastructure, and advancing human capital through skill development and international collaborations.
In New Delhi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled 'Towards Swarna Andhra Pradesh@2047,' a comprehensive blueprint for the state's development.
Collaboratively prepared by the Taskforce for Economic Development and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the document outlines a bold vision to elevate Andhra Pradesh's status to that of India's leading state by 2047.
Targeting a USD 2.4 trillion GSDP and an export value of USD 450 billion, Naidu emphasized enhancing infrastructure, fostering skill development, and securing international partnerships to realize this ambitious goal.
