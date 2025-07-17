Left Menu

Towards Swarna Andhra Pradesh: A Vision for 2047 Unveiled

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the 'Towards Swarna Andhra Pradesh@2047' blueprint for the state's development. The plan aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a leading Indian state by 2047, achieving significant economic milestones, improving infrastructure, and advancing human capital through skill development and international collaborations.

In New Delhi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled 'Towards Swarna Andhra Pradesh@2047,' a comprehensive blueprint for the state's development.

Collaboratively prepared by the Taskforce for Economic Development and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the document outlines a bold vision to elevate Andhra Pradesh's status to that of India's leading state by 2047.

Targeting a USD 2.4 trillion GSDP and an export value of USD 450 billion, Naidu emphasized enhancing infrastructure, fostering skill development, and securing international partnerships to realize this ambitious goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

