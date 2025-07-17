Towards Swarna Andhra Pradesh: A Vision for 2047 Unveiled

In New Delhi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled 'Towards Swarna Andhra Pradesh@2047,' a comprehensive blueprint for the state's development.

Collaboratively prepared by the Taskforce for Economic Development and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the document outlines a bold vision to elevate Andhra Pradesh's status to that of India's leading state by 2047.

Targeting a USD 2.4 trillion GSDP and an export value of USD 450 billion, Naidu emphasized enhancing infrastructure, fostering skill development, and securing international partnerships to realize this ambitious goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)