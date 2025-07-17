Indian Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainties

The Indian stock markets started the day on a positive note on Thursday, marking moderate gains despite a cautious atmosphere in other Asian markets. This shift comes amid ongoing volatility as investors concentrate on the first quarter earnings season, which remains a primary force shaping market sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index climbed slightly, opening at 25,230.75, reflecting an increase of 18.70 points or 0.07 percent. Similarly, the BSE Sensex rose by 119.05 points, or 0.14 percent, initiating trading at 82,753.53. Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga commented on the situation, indicating the market fluctuations were influenced by political uncertainties concerning the Federal Reserve.

In a global economic update, President Trump's announcement of a trade agreement with Indonesia materialized. The deal involves a reduction in tariffs from 32 percent to 19 percent on Indonesian exports to the U.S. Meanwhile, within India, market recovery faces hurdles such as foreign portfolio investor pessimism and the absence of economic stimuli. However, optimism persists with the anticipation of large-scale government contracts expected to invigorate various sectors including construction and infrastructure.