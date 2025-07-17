Left Menu

Indian Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainties

Indian stock markets opened with slight gains on Thursday, driven by the Q1 earnings season. Despite external uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions and domestic challenges like FPI pessimism, certain sectors showed promising growth. As the day progresses, analysts eye on fiscal policies to sustain this upward momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:42 IST
Indian Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainties
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock markets started the day on a positive note on Thursday, marking moderate gains despite a cautious atmosphere in other Asian markets. This shift comes amid ongoing volatility as investors concentrate on the first quarter earnings season, which remains a primary force shaping market sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index climbed slightly, opening at 25,230.75, reflecting an increase of 18.70 points or 0.07 percent. Similarly, the BSE Sensex rose by 119.05 points, or 0.14 percent, initiating trading at 82,753.53. Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga commented on the situation, indicating the market fluctuations were influenced by political uncertainties concerning the Federal Reserve.

In a global economic update, President Trump's announcement of a trade agreement with Indonesia materialized. The deal involves a reduction in tariffs from 32 percent to 19 percent on Indonesian exports to the U.S. Meanwhile, within India, market recovery faces hurdles such as foreign portfolio investor pessimism and the absence of economic stimuli. However, optimism persists with the anticipation of large-scale government contracts expected to invigorate various sectors including construction and infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025