Landslide Halts Traffic on NH-75 Amidst Continuous Rainfall in Dakshina Kannada

Continuous rainfall in Dakshina Kannada has caused a landslide on NH-75 near Kadaba taluk, halting traffic between Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Authorities are working to clear debris and have urged caution given potential further landslides. Schools in multiple taluks have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A severe landslide on National Highway 75 near Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district has effectively brought transportation between Bengaluru and Mangaluru to a standstill, following days of relentless rainfall.

The incident has primarily halted the movement of heavy vehicles, while cars and two-wheelers are being redirected to alternative routes. Local authorities have requested cooperation from motorists, emphasizing patience as clean-up operations proceed.

In response, district officials have temporarily shut educational institutions across several taluks amid safety concerns as the region braces for more rain. Authorities are deploying resources to manage the crisis, while urging residents to stay cautious and informed.

