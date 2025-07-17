Landslide Halts Traffic on NH-75 Amidst Continuous Rainfall in Dakshina Kannada

A severe landslide on National Highway 75 near Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district has effectively brought transportation between Bengaluru and Mangaluru to a standstill, following days of relentless rainfall.

The incident has primarily halted the movement of heavy vehicles, while cars and two-wheelers are being redirected to alternative routes. Local authorities have requested cooperation from motorists, emphasizing patience as clean-up operations proceed.

In response, district officials have temporarily shut educational institutions across several taluks amid safety concerns as the region braces for more rain. Authorities are deploying resources to manage the crisis, while urging residents to stay cautious and informed.