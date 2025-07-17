Tech Mahindra's Shares Dip After Profit Decline in Latest Quarter

Shares of Tech Mahindra, a prominent IT services firm, experienced a near 3% decline following the release of their June quarter financial results. The company's net profit decreased sequentially, contributing to a downward trend in the stock market.

On the BSE, Tech Mahindra's stock price fell to Rs 1,563.50, marking a 2.76% decline, while the NSE observed a 2.71% drop to Rs 1,564.20. This resulted in a significant market valuation loss of Rs 4,318.14 crore, positioning the stock as the biggest laggard among Sensex-listed firms.

Despite reporting a robust 34% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,140.6 crore, the firm's revenue growth remained modest at 2.65% for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year. Discretionary spending cuts and run-offs impacted revenue negatively, although Tech Mahindra anticipates improved figures in subsequent quarters due to expected deal wins.

