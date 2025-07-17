Government Prohibits Antimicrobials in Poultry and Livestock for Export
The government has restricted the use of certain antimicrobial medicinal products to promote growth in poultry, livestock, and beekeeping farms for export. This includes a ban on 18 antibiotics, 18 antivirals, and an antiprotozoal. Separate orders amend quality controls for milk, honey, and egg products.
- Country:
- India
The government has imposed a ban on the use of specific antimicrobial medicinal products aimed at promoting growth or increasing yield in the rearing of poultry, livestock, and beekeeping farms intended for export.
In directives issued on July 15, the Department of Commerce announced amendments to the quality control orders covering milk and milk products, honey, animal casing, and egg products.
One order specifically prohibits antimicrobials for growth promotion in poultry. Additionally, it states that the use of specified antimicrobials will be banned at any stage from treatment in poultry farms to the processing of poultry meat. This includes 18 antibiotics, 18 antivirals, and one antiprotozoal.
ALSO READ
India's push for zero tariff on labour-intensive exports is combination of economic strategy and domestic politics: GTRI
Domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai dropped, but exports up in Apr-June 2025 (YoY)
Pakistan govt fails to meet export target for fiscal year 2024-25
RPT-Italy could lose 20 bln euros in exports, 118,000 jobs with US tariffs, industry head says
India's tyre export rises 9 pc to Rs 25,051 cr in FY25