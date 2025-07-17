Government Prohibits Antimicrobials in Poultry and Livestock for Export

The government has imposed a ban on the use of specific antimicrobial medicinal products aimed at promoting growth or increasing yield in the rearing of poultry, livestock, and beekeeping farms intended for export.

In directives issued on July 15, the Department of Commerce announced amendments to the quality control orders covering milk and milk products, honey, animal casing, and egg products.

One order specifically prohibits antimicrobials for growth promotion in poultry. Additionally, it states that the use of specified antimicrobials will be banned at any stage from treatment in poultry farms to the processing of poultry meat. This includes 18 antibiotics, 18 antivirals, and one antiprotozoal.