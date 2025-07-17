Left Menu

Smartworks Shares Soar in Strong Stock Market Debut

Shares of Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd rose by over 9% after their stock market debut. Initially listed at Rs 436.10, the stocks peaked at Rs 469 during trading. Smartworks' IPO was oversubscribed 13.45 times, with the capital raised targeted for business expansion and debt repayment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:13 IST
Smartworks Shares Soar in Strong Stock Market Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd witnessed a robust market debut as its shares closed over 9% higher than the issue price of Rs 407. The stock was introduced on the BSE at Rs 436.10, marking a 7.14% rise.

It continued to climb, reaching a peak of Rs 469 before closing at Rs 445.10, reflecting a 9.36% gain. At the NSE, the shares began trading at Rs 435 and concluded at Rs 445.05, showing a 9.34% increase.

The firm's IPO, which aimed to raise around Rs 600 crore for expansion and debt reduction, was met with enthusiasm, being subscribed 13.45 times. Smartworks, based in Gurugram, operates 48 coworking centers across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025