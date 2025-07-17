AAIB Urges Caution Amid Speculative Reports on Air India Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has cautioned against drawing premature conclusions about the Air India plane crash. The ongoing investigation is not yet complete, and spreading speculative reports may hinder the integrity of the inquiry.

Amid international media focusing on unverified information, AAIB Director General G V G Yugandhar emphasized the irresponsibility of circulating unfounded narratives. The crash of the Boeing 787-8, which resulted in 260 fatalities, has prompted discussions worldwide.

The AAIB reassured the public of its thorough investigation process, which complies with both AAIB Rules and international norms. To maintain transparency, updates will be shared, and the publication of the final investigation report will address root causes and recommendations.