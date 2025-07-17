Boosting Efficiency: New Railway Bypass Line Sanctioned in Jharkhand

The Indian Ministry of Railways has sanctioned a significant infrastructure project: a 10.6-km-long bypass railway line between Gunda Bihar and Chandil in Jharkhand, at a cost of Rs 343.97 crore. This line aims to tackle congestion and improve efficiency on the currently saturated single-line section.

An official from the South Eastern Railway (SER) highlighted that this bypass line would not only increase capacity but also accommodate the growing freight and passenger demands projected for the coming decade. The infrastructure is crucial for mitigating delays and enhancing service reliability in the region.

The project also includes the construction of a rail flyover at Chandil station, which will facilitate smoother operations for trains arriving from Gunda Bihar. This development is set to prevent train delays and reduce surface crossing issues currently affecting the Chandil-Nimdih route.