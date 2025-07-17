HAL's Tejas Program Soars with New Wing Assemblies

In a significant development for India's defense capabilities, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) received the first set of wing assemblies for its ambitious Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (Mk1A) program. The wing assemblies were crafted by engineering giant Larsen & Toubro and mark a milestone achievement in the government's push for Aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, in aerospace and defense.

Speaking on the development, HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil termed it a testament to the years of dedicated collaboration between HAL and L&T. He added that HAL is strategically working with a variety of suppliers, including both large firms and SMEs, to enhance the private sector's capacity for aircraft structural assembly. This initiative aims to strengthen the Tejas program and expand India's aerospace production capabilities.

In recent years, the Ministry of Defence has committed significant investments in the Tejas program, sealing a Rs 48,000 crore deal in 2021 to procure 83 jets for the Indian Air Force. As a replacement for the IAF's aging MiG-21 fighters, the Tejas Mk-1A, a single-engine multi-role aircraft, is designed for operations in high-threat environments, providing vital air defense, reconnaissance, and strike capabilities.