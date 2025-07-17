Left Menu

AAIB Calls for Patience Amid Air India Crash Investigation

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) urges restraint in drawing conclusions about the Air India crash that killed 260 people, as the investigation is ongoing. The preliminary report highlights initial findings without definitive conclusions, discouraging speculative narratives that may undermine the integrity of the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:40 IST
AAIB Calls for Patience Amid Air India Crash Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has advised against premature conclusions concerning the Air India crash on June 12, which resulted in 260 fatalities, pending the release of the final investigation report. Emphasizing the need for patience, AAIB Director General G V G Yugandhar criticized selective and unverified media reporting.

The crash occurred when a Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed Ahmedabad for London Gatwick, crashing shortly after takeoff. While media reports speculated about pilot error involving fuel flow controls, AAIB maintains that a comprehensive analysis is necessary for accurate conclusions.

Veteran pilot Captain Ehsan Khalid suggests examining potential stabilizer malfunctions as a contributing factor, with pilots and associations calling for transparent investigations free from speculation. AAIB affirms its commitment to a meticulous inquiry in line with international protocols.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025