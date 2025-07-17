AAIB Calls for Patience Amid Air India Crash Investigation

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has advised against premature conclusions concerning the Air India crash on June 12, which resulted in 260 fatalities, pending the release of the final investigation report. Emphasizing the need for patience, AAIB Director General G V G Yugandhar criticized selective and unverified media reporting.

The crash occurred when a Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed Ahmedabad for London Gatwick, crashing shortly after takeoff. While media reports speculated about pilot error involving fuel flow controls, AAIB maintains that a comprehensive analysis is necessary for accurate conclusions.

Veteran pilot Captain Ehsan Khalid suggests examining potential stabilizer malfunctions as a contributing factor, with pilots and associations calling for transparent investigations free from speculation. AAIB affirms its commitment to a meticulous inquiry in line with international protocols.