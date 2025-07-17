Left Menu

Karnataka's Strategic Moves: Nuclear Power Plans and State Development

The Karnataka cabinet has deferred its decision on the location for a proposed nuclear power plant, asking NTPC to conduct a state-wide study. Additionally, the cabinet approved funding for tourism development, a textile park, irrigation projects, mobile forensic vehicles, and the establishment of a new educational chair.

The Karnataka cabinet has postponed selecting a location for a proposed nuclear power plant, signaling they require a comprehensive report from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) that evaluates possible sites across the state.

Despite NTPC identifying three potential sites in Vijayapura, Raichur, and Koppal for preliminary studies, the cabinet did not approve them, insisting instead on exploring all possible alternatives.

In other decisions, the cabinet approved projects for tourism, irrigation, mobile forensic units, a new textile park, and the establishment of an educational chair, representing a broad push towards economic and infrastructure development throughout Karnataka.

