Karnataka's Strategic Moves: Nuclear Power Plans and State Development

The Karnataka cabinet has postponed selecting a location for a proposed nuclear power plant, signaling they require a comprehensive report from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) that evaluates possible sites across the state.

Despite NTPC identifying three potential sites in Vijayapura, Raichur, and Koppal for preliminary studies, the cabinet did not approve them, insisting instead on exploring all possible alternatives.

In other decisions, the cabinet approved projects for tourism, irrigation, mobile forensic units, a new textile park, and the establishment of an educational chair, representing a broad push towards economic and infrastructure development throughout Karnataka.

