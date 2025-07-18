Exit Bans in China: A Wells Fargo Banker Incident

A senior Trump administration official on Thursday declined to comment on reports regarding a Wells Fargo banker who allegedly faced an exit ban in China, attributing the reticence to privacy considerations. The official noted the opaque nature of China's exit bans imposed on U.S. citizens.

According to the official, Beijing has a history of imposing exit bans on American citizens and other foreign nationals without clarity or transparency in the judicial process, complicating the resolution of such matters.

While the official acknowledged the reports, they emphasized that privacy concerns restricted further comments due to the Privacy Act, reiterating the complexities U.S. nationals may face in China under these circumstances.