Revealing Cockpit Recording: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Air India Crash

A cockpit recording from the Air India flight that crashed last month supports the theory that the captain shut off fuel to the engines, according to a source familiar with U.S. officials' early evidence assessment. The first officer questioned the captain's actions, requesting fuel flow restoration.

The U.S. assessment remains unofficial, and the source emphasized the crash's cause in Ahmedabad, India, killing 260 people, is still under investigation. Although there is no definitive evidence showing which pilot flipped the switches, early evaluations point to the captain as being responsible.

The incident, the deadliest aviation accident in a decade, highlights the complexity of crash investigations where multiple factors are typically involved. Preliminary findings indicate fuel switches were inadvertently altered just after takeoff, but comprehensive conclusions remain forthcoming as investigations continue.

