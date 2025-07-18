Left Menu

Revealing Cockpit Recording: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Air India Crash

The cockpit recording from the recent Air India crash suggests the captain cut fuel supply to the engines, leading to the tragic accident. Despite evidence pointing to the captain's actions, the investigation continues as multiple factors usually contribute to air crashes, complicating a final conclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 06:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 06:01 IST
Revealing Cockpit Recording: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Air India Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A cockpit recording from the Air India flight that crashed last month supports the theory that the captain shut off fuel to the engines, according to a source familiar with U.S. officials' early evidence assessment. The first officer questioned the captain's actions, requesting fuel flow restoration.

The U.S. assessment remains unofficial, and the source emphasized the crash's cause in Ahmedabad, India, killing 260 people, is still under investigation. Although there is no definitive evidence showing which pilot flipped the switches, early evaluations point to the captain as being responsible.

The incident, the deadliest aviation accident in a decade, highlights the complexity of crash investigations where multiple factors are typically involved. Preliminary findings indicate fuel switches were inadvertently altered just after takeoff, but comprehensive conclusions remain forthcoming as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025