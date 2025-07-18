Revealing Cockpit Recording: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Air India Crash
The cockpit recording from the recent Air India crash suggests the captain cut fuel supply to the engines, leading to the tragic accident. Despite evidence pointing to the captain's actions, the investigation continues as multiple factors usually contribute to air crashes, complicating a final conclusion.
A cockpit recording from the Air India flight that crashed last month supports the theory that the captain shut off fuel to the engines, according to a source familiar with U.S. officials' early evidence assessment. The first officer questioned the captain's actions, requesting fuel flow restoration.
The U.S. assessment remains unofficial, and the source emphasized the crash's cause in Ahmedabad, India, killing 260 people, is still under investigation. Although there is no definitive evidence showing which pilot flipped the switches, early evaluations point to the captain as being responsible.
The incident, the deadliest aviation accident in a decade, highlights the complexity of crash investigations where multiple factors are typically involved. Preliminary findings indicate fuel switches were inadvertently altered just after takeoff, but comprehensive conclusions remain forthcoming as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sigachi Pharma Plant Tragedy: Missing Persons and Investigations Continue
High Court Demands Progress Report on Law College Gang Rape Investigation
Tragedy and Investigation at Sigachi Industries: A Grim Search Continues
Odisha Government Calls for Public Help in Puri Stampede Investigation
Calcutta High Court Orders Closure of Students' Union Rooms Amid Investigation