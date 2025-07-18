Russian Air Defences: Crackdown on Overnight Drone Attacks
Russian air defenses destroyed 73 Ukrainian drones overnight, targeting Moscow and bordering regions. Airports faced temporary suspensions. Moscow's Mayor reported no casualties. Kyiv defends these strikes as vital against Russian infrastructure. The situation highlights ongoing tensions four years into the conflict.
In a significant overnight operation, Russian air defenses successfully destroyed 73 Ukrainian drones, according to Russia's defense ministry. Among these, three were reportedly headed for Moscow.
The drones were largely intercepted over Russia's southwestern regions, with 31 downed in the Bryansk region neighboring Ukraine. Moscow's Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, confirmed on Telegram that emergency services were investigating the impact sites, while Rosaviatsia briefly suspended operations at two airports near Moscow before services resumed.
Operations at a third Moscow airport, Vnukovo, were also temporarily halted. Ukraine has yet to comment on these attacks, but previously justified such strikes as necessary to dismantle key infrastructure amid the ongoing conflict now stretching into its fourth year.
