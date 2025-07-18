EIB Group Approves €15.5B to Boost Green Growth, Water, Housing and Security

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has approved an ambitious €15.5 billion financing package to support a range of transformative projects across Europe and beyond. The investments, endorsed during the July 2025 board meetings of the EIB and the European Investment Fund (EIF), are designed to stimulate green growth, corporate innovation, affordable housing, and water resilience, while also reinforcing the EU’s strategic autonomy in security and defence.

This robust financial commitment reflects the EIB Group’s ongoing role as the European Union’s development and investment arm, and aligns with the EU’s broader climate, digitalisation, and resilience priorities.

“These investments are about building the future – from clean energy, safe water and smarter transport to better housing, education and innovation,” said Nadia Calviño, President of the EIB Group. “As the EU’s financing arm, the EIB Group is delivering on Europe’s priorities.”

Breakdown of the €15.5 Billion Package

€14.5 billion approved by the EIB Board

€1 billion in new EIF funding for private sector investment, including €278 million in new debt and €725 million in venture capital, private equity, and private credit transactions

The investments span multiple sectors including transport, energy, housing, water, environmental sustainability, and security.

Water Resilience Takes Centre Stage

The EIB Group unveiled its new Water Resilience Programme, developed in close coordination with the European Commission’s Water Resilience Strategy. The programme is expected to mobilise €40 billion in global investment over the next three years to enhance:

Access to clean and safe drinking water

Water network resilience against climate shocks

The competitiveness of the EU water sector

The EIB also approved new water infrastructure upgrades in Greece and the Netherlands, including wastewater treatment enhancements and improved water delivery systems.

As the world’s largest multilateral financier of water infrastructure, the EIB aims to position the EU as a global leader in climate-smart water management.

Upgrading and Decarbonising Transport Infrastructure

To enhance cross-border and national transport connectivity, the EIB Board approved:

Rail investments in Estonia, Germany, and Italy

Road upgrades in Poland, Romania, and Moldova

Airport energy efficiency improvements in France, Germany, and Spain

These projects are part of the EU’s commitment to building a climate-resilient, low-carbon mobility system.

Expanding Clean Energy and Industrial Efficiency

The Board endorsed a suite of energy-sector projects aimed at:

Reinforcing electricity grid capacity in France, Germany, and South America

Improving industrial energy efficiency in Portugal

Expanding biofuel production in Italy

The investments support the EU’s green transition, accelerating the shift toward renewables and low-emission fuels.

Affordable and Energy-Efficient Housing

To address Europe’s growing housing needs and climate goals, the EIB approved three major housing initiatives:

Construction of energy-efficient homes in Germany

Renovation of existing buildings with improved insulation and solar panel installations

Affordable housing development and refurbishment across Portugal

These efforts aim to reduce energy poverty, lower emissions, and create sustainable urban communities.

Backing Innovation and Business Growth Across Regions

New financing will spur entrepreneurship and industrial innovation in:

Croatia, Italy, Poland, and Spain

The Western Balkans, focusing on tech innovation

North Africa and the Middle East, through support for private sector expansion and economic diversification

Africa, supporting reforestation of degraded ecosystems

Additionally, investments were approved for:

Critical raw material recycling in Germany

Low-carbon fertiliser production in South America

Advanced pharmaceutical research and waste treatment innovation in Spain and across Europe

These investments reflect the EU’s strategic push to localise supply chains, boost circular economy practices, and support health resilience.

EIF Focus: Clean Tech, Biotech, and Biodiversity

The EIF’s €1 billion funding package will support:

Clean energy ventures

Decarbonisation projects

Biotech scale-ups

Biodiversity preservation funds

Early-stage venture capital ecosystems

This aligns with the EU’s goal to become a global leader in green and digital innovation.

New Role in Security and Defence

In a significant policy shift, the EIB Group has expanded eligibility criteria for financing security and defence-related projects. Following a March 2025 decision, the Group has revised its list of excluded activities to:

Support dual-use technologies

Enable defence-related research and infrastructure funding

Strengthen Europe’s strategic autonomy and industry resilience

This follows a comprehensive market analysis revealing urgent investment needs within the EU’s security and defence sectors.

Driving Europe’s Green, Digital, and Resilient Future

The €15.5 billion financing package signals the EIB Group’s multidimensional investment strategy: one that addresses climate change, social inequality, security, and innovation. By leveraging its financial muscle and partnerships with public and private entities, the EIB continues to position itself as Europe’s flagship development engine.