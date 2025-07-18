Messe Muenchen India Elevates Trade Fairs to Accelerate Electronics Growth

Messe Muenchen India has unveiled a strategic transformation plan for India's electronics manufacturing sector by hosting its flagship trade fairs—electronica India and productronica India—annually in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru from April 2026 onwards. The move was announced at an industry gathering in Greater Noida, attended by senior leaders from top electronics manufacturing companies such as Samsung and VVDN, along with major industry bodies.

This decision is a response to the rapidly changing dynamics of the electronics market, highlighting the need for shorter sourcing cycles and enhanced regional access. Over 70% of surveyed buyers favored this annual format, emphasizing its necessity for aligning supplier interactions with fast-evolving production schedules. Suppliers also noted the importance of regular market visibility in an industry where speed and trust are paramount.

Industry leaders have hailed the dual-format as a strategic North-South connector, boosting India's electronics supply chain. With key endorsements from ELCINA, FICCI, and Messe Muenchen leadership, the initiative aims to create a robust, region-focused platform pivotal for India's ambition to become a global manufacturing powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)