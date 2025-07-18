Photographers Success Day: Empowering Indian Wedding Photographers to Triumph

The India Photographers Club (IPC) hosted a transformative two-day summit, Photographers Success Day, on June 25-26, 2025, at the Tivoli Grand Resort, New Delhi. Bringing together over 150 esteemed wedding photographers from across India, the event offered a comprehensive roadmap for business growth and personal development.

This unique platform merged creativity with entrepreneurship, providing actionable insights to help photographers overcome industry challenges. Centered around a 360-degree growth model, the summit integrated business education, mindset work, spiritual clarity, and brand building, offering a structured, scalable path to success.

Participants engaged in strategic workshops, listened to keynote addresses, and networked with industry leaders, leaving with practical takeaways to transform their businesses. Renowned speakers like Abdullah Ansari, Himanshu Agarwal, and Riya Upreti offered their expertise, while the Hall of Fame Awards recognized outstanding achievements in the field. The event not only facilitated professional connections but also aimed to align art with entrepreneurship, enabling photographers to command premium value and ensure sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)