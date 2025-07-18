Left Menu

Driving Accountability: West Bengal's Mandate for Bus Conductor Licences

West Bengal's transport department mandates licences for bus conductors, aiming for better regulation and accountability in the sector. Conductors must meet criteria to apply for licences, which aim to prevent misconduct and ensure proper identification. The initiative responds to issues like misbehaviour and lack of official data on conductors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:59 IST
Driving Accountability: West Bengal's Mandate for Bus Conductor Licences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive effort to streamline operations in West Bengal's transport sector, the state has mandated licences for all bus conductors. This initiative is part of a strategy to enhance accountability, as announced in a recent notification issued by Principal Secretary (Transport), Saumitra Mohan.

The move aims to address issues such as misconduct by conductors, who act as crucial intermediaries between commuters and transport authorities. With approximately 32,000 private buses on the roads, the state seeks to formalize a largely unregulated workforce.

Conductors will now need to meet specific eligibility criteria, including minimum education and age requirements, to apply for a licence. The regulation exempts drivers with dual roles from needing a separate license. This measure aligns with the state's commitment to commuter safety and service integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025