Driving Accountability: West Bengal's Mandate for Bus Conductor Licences

In a decisive effort to streamline operations in West Bengal's transport sector, the state has mandated licences for all bus conductors. This initiative is part of a strategy to enhance accountability, as announced in a recent notification issued by Principal Secretary (Transport), Saumitra Mohan.

The move aims to address issues such as misconduct by conductors, who act as crucial intermediaries between commuters and transport authorities. With approximately 32,000 private buses on the roads, the state seeks to formalize a largely unregulated workforce.

Conductors will now need to meet specific eligibility criteria, including minimum education and age requirements, to apply for a licence. The regulation exempts drivers with dual roles from needing a separate license. This measure aligns with the state's commitment to commuter safety and service integrity.

