Vedanta: Resilience Amidst Financial Skepticism

On Friday, Vedanta announced that rating agencies Crisil Ratings and ICRA have reaffirmed the company's credit ratings. This move signals renewed trust in the mining giant's business stability and financial strength.

In a regulatory announcement, Vedanta stated that ICRA has reiterated its confidence in the company's governance and financial performance by maintaining its long-term rating at AA. Similarly, Crisil Ratings continues to uphold Vedanta's solid credit reputation, with ratings of Crisil AAA for Hindustan Zinc Ltd and Crisil AA for Vedanta.

Despite a report from US-based Viceroy Research labeling the group as financially unsustainable, Vedanta refutes these claims, describing them as misinformation. The company emphasizes its ongoing debt reduction initiatives and robust profitability, essential in maintaining their credit profile.