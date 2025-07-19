IMF Greenlights Fund Facility Boost for Ecuador
The International Monetary Fund has completed its second review of Ecuador's Extended Fund Facility, resulting in a $1 billion increase. This approval enables Ecuador to access approximately $600 million immediately.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 01:51 IST
The International Monetary Fund announced the successful completion of its second review for Ecuador's Extended Fund Facility on Friday, leading to a $1 billion augmentation of the program.
This significant approval unlocks immediate access for the Ecuadorian government to approximately $600 million.
The IMF's decision reflects confidence in Ecuador's economic reforms and commitments.
