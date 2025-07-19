Left Menu

IMF Greenlights Fund Facility Boost for Ecuador

The International Monetary Fund has completed its second review of Ecuador's Extended Fund Facility, resulting in a $1 billion increase. This approval enables Ecuador to access approximately $600 million immediately.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund announced the successful completion of its second review for Ecuador's Extended Fund Facility on Friday, leading to a $1 billion augmentation of the program.

This significant approval unlocks immediate access for the Ecuadorian government to approximately $600 million.

The IMF's decision reflects confidence in Ecuador's economic reforms and commitments.

