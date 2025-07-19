Optimism in US-Pakistan Trade Talks

In a series of crucial meetings in Washington, Pakistan and the US expressed optimism for the outcomes of ongoing trade talks. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with key American officials as part of efforts to enhance bilateral trade ties.

Pakistan currently faces a 29 percent tariff on exports to the US, a measure enforced under President Donald Trump's administration targeting countries with substantial trade surpluses. In response, Aurangzeb engaged in discussions with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

According to a statement from Pakistan's finance ministry, the meetings were productive, and both nations are committed to expanding cooperation in sectors like IT, agriculture, and minerals. A formal announcement is anticipated after the US concludes negotiations with other trading partners.