Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Green Hydrogen Hub at Groundbreaking Summit
The Green Hydrogen Summit-2025 in Amaravati, hosted by Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at SRM University-AP, marks a significant step towards clean energy. Guest speakers highlighted green hydrogen’s role in sustainability, while significant investments aim at job creation and establishing Andhra Pradesh as a green hydrogen hub.
Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, witnessed the inauguration of the Green Hydrogen Summit-2025 by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at SRM University-AP. The event, attended by key figures such as Dr V K Saraswat of NITI Aayog and Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, focused on the transition to clean energy.
In his speech, CM Naidu emphasized the summit's historic role in uniting global experts to develop affordable, cost-effective clean energy. Citing the Andhra Pradesh Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Policy's Rs 10,00,000 crore investment, Naidu declared Amaravati as Green Hydrogen Valley, advocating for sustainable development.
The summit was marked by discussions on innovations in the hydrogen sector, driven by universities and key stakeholders like Mr Pranav Tanti of Synergen Green Energy. The initiative reflects Andhra Pradesh's commitment to becoming a leader in the emerging clean energy market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
