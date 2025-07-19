Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Green Hydrogen Hub at Groundbreaking Summit

The Green Hydrogen Summit-2025 in Amaravati, hosted by Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at SRM University-AP, marks a significant step towards clean energy. Guest speakers highlighted green hydrogen’s role in sustainability, while significant investments aim at job creation and establishing Andhra Pradesh as a green hydrogen hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-07-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 13:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Green Hydrogen Hub at Groundbreaking Summit
CM Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu lighting the lamp at the Green Hydrogen Summit 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, witnessed the inauguration of the Green Hydrogen Summit-2025 by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at SRM University-AP. The event, attended by key figures such as Dr V K Saraswat of NITI Aayog and Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, focused on the transition to clean energy.

In his speech, CM Naidu emphasized the summit's historic role in uniting global experts to develop affordable, cost-effective clean energy. Citing the Andhra Pradesh Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Policy's Rs 10,00,000 crore investment, Naidu declared Amaravati as Green Hydrogen Valley, advocating for sustainable development.

The summit was marked by discussions on innovations in the hydrogen sector, driven by universities and key stakeholders like Mr Pranav Tanti of Synergen Green Energy. The initiative reflects Andhra Pradesh's commitment to becoming a leader in the emerging clean energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025