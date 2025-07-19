Left Menu

Sri Lankan Rubber Exporters Face Looming Tariff Crisis

Sri Lankan rubber exporters risk losing the US market due to high tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. With a current 30 per cent tariff, exporters struggle to compete against Indonesia. A government delegation is negotiating a deal to benefit from lower or zero tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-07-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 14:30 IST
Sri Lankan Rubber Exporters Face Looming Tariff Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

As the August 1 deadline for tariff negotiations nears, Sri Lankan rubber exporters warn of losing their US market foothold unless favorable adjustments are made. The industry currently battles tariffs exceeding those of regional competitors, notably Indonesia.

Spokesman Kamal Silva indicated a 15-20 per cent tariff is essential for keeping Sri Lanka's competitive edge over Indonesia, which has benefited from lower tariffs. The US market accounts for a significant portion of Sri Lanka's rubber export revenue, approximately USD 300 million annually.

Deputy Economic Development Minister Anil Jayantha revealed ongoing negotiations with the US, aiming to secure better tariff deals for over a thousand items. Previously, the US reduced its tariffs on some Sri Lankan exports, but challenges persist as clothing industries also voice concerns over competitive pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025