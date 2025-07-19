Continuous Downpour Disrupts Life in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang District
Incessant rains have severed surface communication in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district, particularly affecting the Aalo-Likabali road. The blocked roads, caused by landslides, disrupt connectivity to several key districts. Efforts by NHIDCL face challenges due to ongoing rains, while officials urge avoidance of travel during night hours.
- Country:
- India
Continuous heavy rains have crippled surface communication in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district, local officials reported.
The relentless downpour has obstructed the Aalo-Likabali road at multiple points since Saturday, confirmed Mokar Riba, additional deputy commissioner of Likabali. The road, vital for districts including West Siang and Leparada, is blocked by landslide rubble in several areas, Riba added.
Despite efforts by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), progress is hampered by the incessant rain. The public is advised against nighttime travel due to landslides. Since May, the monsoon has impacted 26 districts and claimed at least 14 lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mizo groups meet NHIDCL executive director, raises concern about dilapidated highway
NIA raids communications centre in McLeodganj, man arrested
Blaze at Cairo Telecom Hub Sparks Communication Chaos
Cairo Telecom Blaze Disrupts Communications, Injures 14
Kalaa Setu Challenge: Revolutionizing Multilingual Communication With AI