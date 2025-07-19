Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow
A drone en route to Moscow was intercepted and shot down by the air defence forces, according to Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Emergency services were promptly deployed to manage the site of the debris.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:43 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A drone aimed at Moscow was intercepted by Russian air defence systems, according to the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin. The incident occurred on Saturday, highlighting ongoing security concerns in the area.
Sobyanin announced via Telegram that the Defence Ministry's air defence units successfully neutralized the approaching drone. The quick response underscores the operational readiness of the defence forces.
Emergency service teams were dispatched to the debris site to ensure public safety and manage any potential hazards. The situation is under control, with further investigations likely to follow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bolivian congress brawls over China, Russia lithium deals
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's drones damage power infrastructure in Sergiyev Posad near Moscow, Russia says
Chelsea set to sign English winger Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund
Ukraine launches drones on Sergiyev Posad near Moscow, Russia says
UPDATE 3-Russia's all-night drone attack on Kyiv injures 14, Ukraine says