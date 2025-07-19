Left Menu

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

A drone en route to Moscow was intercepted and shot down by the air defence forces, according to Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Emergency services were promptly deployed to manage the site of the debris.

Updated: 19-07-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:43 IST
A drone aimed at Moscow was intercepted by Russian air defence systems, according to the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin. The incident occurred on Saturday, highlighting ongoing security concerns in the area.

Sobyanin announced via Telegram that the Defence Ministry's air defence units successfully neutralized the approaching drone. The quick response underscores the operational readiness of the defence forces.

Emergency service teams were dispatched to the debris site to ensure public safety and manage any potential hazards. The situation is under control, with further investigations likely to follow.

