Azeri Leader Demands Russian Acknowledgment: Downed Plane Incident Escalates Tensions

In a tense development, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has called on Russia to publicly accept responsibility for the accidental downing of an Azerbaijani passenger plane last December. The incident resulted in the tragic deaths of 38 people, igniting diplomatic strains between the two nations.

Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's apology, Aliyev insists Moscow has failed to provide a formal acknowledgment or pursue accountability. Speaking at the Global Media Forum in Khankendi, Aliyev emphasized the necessity for standard international law procedures, such as compensation for victims' families and reimbursement for the aircraft.

Amidst simmering tensions, Aliyev is also advocating for a transit corridor through Armenia to Nakhchivan, potentially alleviating regional disputes as Azerbaijan and Armenia work toward a peace agreement. However, security concerns and historical grievances pose challenges to these endeavors.