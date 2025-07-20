Left Menu

Azeri Leader Demands Russian Acknowledgment: Downed Plane Incident Escalates Tensions

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev urges Russia to accept responsibility for accidentally downing an Azerbaijani plane, killing 38. Despite an apology from Putin, formal acknowledgment and action remain unmet. Azerbaijan seeks compensation and accountability, amid deteriorating relations and contentious corridor negotiations with Armenia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 00:18 IST
Azeri Leader Demands Russian Acknowledgment: Downed Plane Incident Escalates Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense development, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has called on Russia to publicly accept responsibility for the accidental downing of an Azerbaijani passenger plane last December. The incident resulted in the tragic deaths of 38 people, igniting diplomatic strains between the two nations.

Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's apology, Aliyev insists Moscow has failed to provide a formal acknowledgment or pursue accountability. Speaking at the Global Media Forum in Khankendi, Aliyev emphasized the necessity for standard international law procedures, such as compensation for victims' families and reimbursement for the aircraft.

Amidst simmering tensions, Aliyev is also advocating for a transit corridor through Armenia to Nakhchivan, potentially alleviating regional disputes as Azerbaijan and Armenia work toward a peace agreement. However, security concerns and historical grievances pose challenges to these endeavors.

TRENDING

1
Oriental Hotels Ltd Achieves Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

Oriental Hotels Ltd Achieves Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

 India
2
Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

 Global
3
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
4
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025