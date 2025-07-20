Left Menu

Rising Rajasthan: A Blueprint for Youth Employment and Economic Growth

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized employment generation as a priority, with the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' being crucial for this goal. The summit aims to boost Rajasthan's economy to USD 350 billion by 2030 through increased investment and six lakh new jobs in the private sector.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reiterated the state's commitment to catalyzing job creation for the youth during the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.'

Chairing a review meeting, Sharma asserted that the summit is pivotal in fast-tracking the region's economic development, aiming for a USD 350 billion economy by 2030.

He highlighted that the summit's agreements are transforming into employment opportunities, targeting six lakh new jobs, as officials work to meet upcoming milestones through coordinated efforts.

