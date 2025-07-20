Rising Rajasthan: A Blueprint for Youth Employment and Economic Growth

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reiterated the state's commitment to catalyzing job creation for the youth during the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.'

Chairing a review meeting, Sharma asserted that the summit is pivotal in fast-tracking the region's economic development, aiming for a USD 350 billion economy by 2030.

He highlighted that the summit's agreements are transforming into employment opportunities, targeting six lakh new jobs, as officials work to meet upcoming milestones through coordinated efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)