Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Kanwariyas Killed in Ambulance Crash

A tragic accident occurred on the Delhi-Meerut Road where an ambulance collided with a motorcycle and scooty, resulting in the death of three kanwariyas. The incident left another injured and led to the arrest of the ambulance driver. The victims intended to collect Ganga water in Haridwar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:17 IST
Tragic Collision: Kanwariyas Killed in Ambulance Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On a fateful Saturday night, a devastating collision took the lives of three kanwariyas on the Delhi-Meerut Road. An ambulance, speeding back from a hospital drop-off, crashed head-on into a motorcycle and scooty carrying the victims.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rural, Surendra Nath Tiwari, reported that the incident happened near Kadrabra, outside a restaurant. The kanwariyas were en route to Haridwar for Ganga water when the crash occurred.

While rescuers took the injured to a local medical facility, three were pronounced dead. The deceased are Ritik, Abhinav, and Sachin, all from Ghaziabad. The ambulance driver, Monu, is in custody as the police proceed with legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
3
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025