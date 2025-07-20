Tragic Collision: Kanwariyas Killed in Ambulance Crash

On a fateful Saturday night, a devastating collision took the lives of three kanwariyas on the Delhi-Meerut Road. An ambulance, speeding back from a hospital drop-off, crashed head-on into a motorcycle and scooty carrying the victims.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rural, Surendra Nath Tiwari, reported that the incident happened near Kadrabra, outside a restaurant. The kanwariyas were en route to Haridwar for Ganga water when the crash occurred.

While rescuers took the injured to a local medical facility, three were pronounced dead. The deceased are Ritik, Abhinav, and Sachin, all from Ghaziabad. The ambulance driver, Monu, is in custody as the police proceed with legal action.

