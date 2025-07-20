Tragic Collision: Kanwariyas Killed in Ambulance Crash
A tragic accident occurred on the Delhi-Meerut Road where an ambulance collided with a motorcycle and scooty, resulting in the death of three kanwariyas. The incident left another injured and led to the arrest of the ambulance driver. The victims intended to collect Ganga water in Haridwar.
- Country:
- India
On a fateful Saturday night, a devastating collision took the lives of three kanwariyas on the Delhi-Meerut Road. An ambulance, speeding back from a hospital drop-off, crashed head-on into a motorcycle and scooty carrying the victims.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rural, Surendra Nath Tiwari, reported that the incident happened near Kadrabra, outside a restaurant. The kanwariyas were en route to Haridwar for Ganga water when the crash occurred.
While rescuers took the injured to a local medical facility, three were pronounced dead. The deceased are Ritik, Abhinav, and Sachin, all from Ghaziabad. The ambulance driver, Monu, is in custody as the police proceed with legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amarnath Yatra Convoy Crash: 36 Pilgrims Injured in Ramban Accident
Tragic Road Accident Claims Eight Lives in Uttar Pradesh
Swift Response Ensures Safety for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims After Ramban Accident
Tragic Construction Site Accident Claims Young Worker's Life
Tragedy Strikes Amethi: Youths Perish in Motorcycle Accident