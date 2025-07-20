Global Pathways: How Wealthy Indians are Investing in Overseas Residency

For affluent Indians contemplating relocation, investing in real estate or ventures abroad has emerged as a promising route to global citizenship. With the expertise of firms like Garant.in, these investors are exploring opportunities in countries such as Greece, Italy, and Grenada.

Andrew Boiko, the founder of Garant.in, highlights that the company has received over 4,000 inquiries from India within three months. The programs on offer, such as financial independence plans, have piqued interest among Indians seeking tangible returns on their investments. Grenada, in particular, is favored for its visa-free travel to various destinations.

Boiko underscores the appeal of these programs not only for potential residents but also for host countries, which benefit economically. He advises caution against unvetted immigration pathways, emphasizing the importance of due diligence and legal compliance in navigating international migration.

