Deadly Multi-Vehicle Collision Shakes District

A catastrophic multi-vehicle collision claimed at least three lives and left five people injured in the district on Sunday, according to officials.

The collision occurred when a lorry traveling from Hosur to Krishnagiri crashed into another truck, sparking a chain reaction involving nearly 10 vehicles, including a government bus, two cars, and two-wheelers.

The impact resulted in three fatalities on the spot, with one car severely damaged. Injured individuals were swiftly transported to a nearby government hospital. The accident temporarily disrupted traffic, but officials soon cleared the backlog. District Collector C Dinesh Kumar and SP P Thangadurai were on-site to oversee the rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)