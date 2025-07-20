Left Menu

Deadly Multi-Vehicle Collision Shakes District

A catastrophic multi-vehicle collision in the district on Sunday resulted in three fatalities and five injuries. A lorry crash triggered a chain reaction involving ten vehicles. Emergency services and district officials responded swiftly to manage the scene and restore traffic flow.

  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic multi-vehicle collision claimed at least three lives and left five people injured in the district on Sunday, according to officials.

The collision occurred when a lorry traveling from Hosur to Krishnagiri crashed into another truck, sparking a chain reaction involving nearly 10 vehicles, including a government bus, two cars, and two-wheelers.

The impact resulted in three fatalities on the spot, with one car severely damaged. Injured individuals were swiftly transported to a nearby government hospital. The accident temporarily disrupted traffic, but officials soon cleared the backlog. District Collector C Dinesh Kumar and SP P Thangadurai were on-site to oversee the rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

