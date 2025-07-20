Left Menu

Traffic Advisory: Agra Canal Road Closure for Kanwar Yatra

The Agra Canal Road from Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad will be closed for vehicles from July 21 to 23 due to the kanwar yatra. Delhi Traffic Police advises commuters to avoid Yamuna Bridge Road and Agra Canal Road during this period. Alternate routes are suggested for affected travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 23:13 IST
Traffic Advisory: Agra Canal Road Closure for Kanwar Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police announced on Sunday that the stretch of Agra Canal Road from Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad will undergo a complete vehicle closure between July 21 and July 23. The closure is a measure to accommodate the ongoing kanwar yatra, which is expected to cause heavy congestion.

The Yamuna Bridge Road in Kalindi Kunj may also face intermittent closures and significant traffic buildup due to the large number of pilgrims traveling. Commuters from Noida heading toward Faridabad or Delhi have been advised to avoid these roads during the specified dates.

The police have provided alternative routes to facilitate smoother travel. Vehicles traveling from Noida to either Delhi or Faridabad can use road number 13 from Kalindi Kunj Junction and continue via Mathura Road or Faridabad Bypass Road. Emergency vehicles will continue to have access but are encouraged to avoid the affected areas, unless necessary. Authorities urge all motorists to comply with traffic regulations during the yatra for everyone's safety.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025