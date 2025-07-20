Traffic Advisory: Agra Canal Road Closure for Kanwar Yatra

The Delhi Traffic Police announced on Sunday that the stretch of Agra Canal Road from Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad will undergo a complete vehicle closure between July 21 and July 23. The closure is a measure to accommodate the ongoing kanwar yatra, which is expected to cause heavy congestion.

The Yamuna Bridge Road in Kalindi Kunj may also face intermittent closures and significant traffic buildup due to the large number of pilgrims traveling. Commuters from Noida heading toward Faridabad or Delhi have been advised to avoid these roads during the specified dates.

The police have provided alternative routes to facilitate smoother travel. Vehicles traveling from Noida to either Delhi or Faridabad can use road number 13 from Kalindi Kunj Junction and continue via Mathura Road or Faridabad Bypass Road. Emergency vehicles will continue to have access but are encouraged to avoid the affected areas, unless necessary. Authorities urge all motorists to comply with traffic regulations during the yatra for everyone's safety.