Unexpected Ground Stops: Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air Temporarily Halt Operations

Alaska Airlines issued a ground stop for its mainline aircraft, including its regional subsidiary, Horizon Air. The reasons remain unclear as both the airline and the FAA have yet to comment. The company operates a large fleet and recently experienced a cybersecurity incident impacting Hawaiian Airlines.

Updated: 21-07-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 09:59 IST
Alaska Airlines, alongside its regional subsidiary Horizon Air, has issued a ground stop affecting all mainline and subsidiary flights, as reported on Sunday by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's status page.

Communications from Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air, or the FAA currently remain silent regarding the motivations behind these unexpected delays.

Alaska Airlines operates a significant fleet comprising 238 Boeing 737s and 87 Embraer 175s. Recently, it also dealt with cybersecurity challenges impacting associated operations at Hawaiian Airlines.

