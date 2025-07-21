Air India Plane Skids Off Mumbai Runway Amid Heavy Rain
An Air India flight from Kochi veered off the runway in Mumbai during heavy rain. The aircraft was safely taxied to the gate, and all passengers and crew disembarked without incident. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the occurrence, and the aircraft has been grounded for checks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
An Air India flight operating from Kochi to Mumbai skidded off the runway at the Mumbai airport during heavy rainfall on Monday morning.
All passengers and crew disembarked safely after the aircraft taxied to the gate, according to an airline spokesperson.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the incident, with the aircraft currently grounded for safety checks.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air Safety and Ticket Price Surge: DGCA's Response to Aviation Challenges
Aviation watchdog DGCA asks airlines to check fuel switch locking system in Boeing 787, 737 planes.
Safety Scrutiny: DGCA Directs Fuel Switch Inspections for Boeing 787 and 737
Complete inspection of fuel switch locking system in Boeing 787, 737 planes by July 21: DGCA to airlines.