Air India Plane Skids Off Mumbai Runway Amid Heavy Rain

An Air India flight from Kochi veered off the runway in Mumbai during heavy rain. The aircraft was safely taxied to the gate, and all passengers and crew disembarked without incident. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the occurrence, and the aircraft has been grounded for checks.

Updated: 21-07-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

An Air India flight operating from Kochi to Mumbai skidded off the runway at the Mumbai airport during heavy rainfall on Monday morning.

All passengers and crew disembarked safely after the aircraft taxied to the gate, according to an airline spokesperson.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the incident, with the aircraft currently grounded for safety checks.

