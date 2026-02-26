Left Menu

New Passenger-Friendly Airline Ticket Norms Unveiled by DGCA

The DGCA has revised ticket refund norms, allowing passengers to cancel or amend bookings without extra charges within 48 hours. Airlines must process refunds within 14 days and cannot charge for name corrections within 24 hours. Amendments address medical emergencies too. These changes aim to improve passenger satisfaction and address past issues with refunds.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has introduced new, more passenger-friendly ticket refund norms to benefit travelers. Under these changes, passengers can cancel or modify their airline tickets without incurring extra fees within 48 hours of booking, given certain conditions are met.

The updated regulations, effective from February 24, require airlines to complete the refund process within 14 working days. Amendments also prevent airlines from charging additional fees for correcting a passenger's name if the error is reported within 24 hours of booking directly through the airline's website.

Furthermore, provisions for ticket cancellations due to medical emergencies have been included. In situations where a passenger or a family member listed on the same booking requires hospital admission during the travel period, airlines may offer a refund or credit shell, highlighting a shift towards customer-centric policies amidst increasing complaints and demands from passengers.

