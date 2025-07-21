Renault Appoints Stephane Deblaise to Spearhead Indian Expansion
Renault Group names Stephane Deblaise as CEO for its Indian operations, starting September 1, 2025. Deblaise will drive strategy execution in India and report to Francois Provost. His appointment underscores Renault's confidence in his leadership and highlights India's pivotal role in the company's global growth plans.
Renault Group has confirmed the appointment of Stephane Deblaise as Chief Executive Officer for its Indian operations, effective from September 1, 2025. Deblaise will chart the strategic course for Renault in India, overseeing all entities within the country and reporting directly to Francois Provost, the Group's Chief of Procurement, Partnerships and Public Affairs.
Deblaise previously served as CEO of Renault Korea since 2022, leading significant transformation projects to position the company as a key hub for global vehicle production. His efforts included modernizing the Busan plant for multi-energy vehicle production, highlighting his capacity for strategic growth initiatives.
Venkatram Mamillapalle, the current Managing Director of Renault India Pvt Ltd, will continue in his role while supporting Deblaise in corporate affairs to bolster Renault's mid-term strategy in India. Deblaise's appointment marks a strategic commitment to Indian market growth, emphasizing India's role in Renault's global vision.
