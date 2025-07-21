Renault Appoints Stephane Deblaise to Spearhead Indian Expansion

Renault Group has confirmed the appointment of Stephane Deblaise as Chief Executive Officer for its Indian operations, effective from September 1, 2025. Deblaise will chart the strategic course for Renault in India, overseeing all entities within the country and reporting directly to Francois Provost, the Group's Chief of Procurement, Partnerships and Public Affairs.

Deblaise previously served as CEO of Renault Korea since 2022, leading significant transformation projects to position the company as a key hub for global vehicle production. His efforts included modernizing the Busan plant for multi-energy vehicle production, highlighting his capacity for strategic growth initiatives.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, the current Managing Director of Renault India Pvt Ltd, will continue in his role while supporting Deblaise in corporate affairs to bolster Renault's mid-term strategy in India. Deblaise's appointment marks a strategic commitment to Indian market growth, emphasizing India's role in Renault's global vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)