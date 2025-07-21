UltraTech Cement Soars: Quarterly Profit Surges Amid Strategic Acquisitions

UltraTech Cement has announced a robust consolidated net profit of Rs 2,220.91 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, marking a considerable increase from Rs 1,493.45 crore in the previous year. The Aditya Birla group flagship attributed this growth to strategic acquisitions and operational expansions.

Revenue from operations notably rose to Rs 21,275.45 crore, compared to Rs 18,818.56 crore the previous year. The acquisitions of South-based India Cements Ltd and the cement business of Kesoram Industries have been pivotal, increasing UltraTech's sales volumes by 9.7% to 36.83 million tonnes.

In terms of operational efficiency, UltraTech has expanded its grey cement capacity to 192.26 million tonnes per annum through ongoing brownfield projects. Despite raw material cost rises, energy costs fell by 12% YoY, thanks to lower fuel prices. Furthermore, UltraTech's share in green power now stands at 39.5%, underscoring its commitment to sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)