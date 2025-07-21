Left Menu

UltraTech Cement Soars: Quarterly Profit Surges Amid Strategic Acquisitions

UltraTech Cement reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,220.91 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting significant growth driven by strategic acquisitions and expansions. Its revenue and sales volumes saw substantial increases, while energy costs declined. The integration of India Cements and Kesoram Industries' assets bolstered its production capacity and efficiency.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

UltraTech Cement has announced a robust consolidated net profit of Rs 2,220.91 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, marking a considerable increase from Rs 1,493.45 crore in the previous year. The Aditya Birla group flagship attributed this growth to strategic acquisitions and operational expansions.

Revenue from operations notably rose to Rs 21,275.45 crore, compared to Rs 18,818.56 crore the previous year. The acquisitions of South-based India Cements Ltd and the cement business of Kesoram Industries have been pivotal, increasing UltraTech's sales volumes by 9.7% to 36.83 million tonnes.

In terms of operational efficiency, UltraTech has expanded its grey cement capacity to 192.26 million tonnes per annum through ongoing brownfield projects. Despite raw material cost rises, energy costs fell by 12% YoY, thanks to lower fuel prices. Furthermore, UltraTech's share in green power now stands at 39.5%, underscoring its commitment to sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

