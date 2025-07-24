Tragic Crash of Soviet-era Passenger Plane in Russia’s Far East

A tragic incident occurred in Russia's far east as a Soviet-era Antonov An-24 passenger plane went down, potentially killing all 50 on board, Russian emergency services reported.

The nearly 50-year-old plane was engulfed in flames when discovered by a helicopter near Tynda. Unverified footage on social media revealed the crash site in a forested area.

The aircraft, operated by Angara airline and traveling from Blagoveshchensk, lost radar contact near Tynda. Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash as rescue teams continue reaching the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)