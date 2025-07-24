Left Menu

Tragic Crash of Soviet-era Passenger Plane in Russia’s Far East

A Soviet-era Antonov An-24 passenger plane crashed in Russia's far east, likely killing all 50 people on board. The 1976-built plane, operated by Angara airline, disappeared near Tynda. Emergency services discovered the burning fuselage, and authorities launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:18 IST
Tragic Crash of Soviet-era Passenger Plane in Russia’s Far East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident occurred in Russia's far east as a Soviet-era Antonov An-24 passenger plane went down, potentially killing all 50 on board, Russian emergency services reported.

The nearly 50-year-old plane was engulfed in flames when discovered by a helicopter near Tynda. Unverified footage on social media revealed the crash site in a forested area.

The aircraft, operated by Angara airline and traveling from Blagoveshchensk, lost radar contact near Tynda. Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash as rescue teams continue reaching the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth Kanwar Yatra with Facilities and Vigilance

Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth Kanwar Yatra with Facilities and Vigilance

 India
2
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
3
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
4
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025