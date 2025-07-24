Tragic Crash of Soviet-era Passenger Plane in Russia’s Far East
A Soviet-era Antonov An-24 passenger plane crashed in Russia's far east, likely killing all 50 people on board. The 1976-built plane, operated by Angara airline, disappeared near Tynda. Emergency services discovered the burning fuselage, and authorities launched an investigation into the tragic incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:18 IST
A tragic incident occurred in Russia's far east as a Soviet-era Antonov An-24 passenger plane went down, potentially killing all 50 on board, Russian emergency services reported.
The nearly 50-year-old plane was engulfed in flames when discovered by a helicopter near Tynda. Unverified footage on social media revealed the crash site in a forested area.
The aircraft, operated by Angara airline and traveling from Blagoveshchensk, lost radar contact near Tynda. Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash as rescue teams continue reaching the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Engine Fuel Control Glitch Suspected in Air India Crash
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash
Investigative Focus on Fuel Switches in Air India Crash
Russia Thwarts Drone Threat Aimed at Moscow
Deadly Drone Attack Strikes Kursk Beach: Rising Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine