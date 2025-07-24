Air India Faces Regulatory Heat Over Safety Breaches

India's aviation regulator is scrutinizing Air India over repeated violations of safety standards, particularly involving crew fatigue management and training requirements. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) could enforce penalties after Air India disclosed these issues, having already faced multiple warnings.

The airline's self-reported breaches follow a deadly crash in Ahmedabad this year, where 260 people lost their lives. Government notices outlined 29 violations, including lapses in pilot rest periods and improper simulator training. Despite prior enforcement actions, systemic compliance failures persist.

Notices suggest critical failures in Air India's control mechanisms. The airline pledges adherence to safety norms, affirming commitments to its passengers and crew. Meanwhile, DGCA remains silent, underscoring heightened scrutiny post-crash, marking one of the aviation industry's worst incidents in a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)